TEA releases A-F ratings for Texas schools

The Texas Education Agency released the 2019 state accountability ratings on Thursday.

The TEA says approximately 1,200 school districts and charter schools were rated and A-F throughout Texas, but this year is the first time they released A-F ratings for individual schools.

“Performance continues to improve in Texas schools because of the tireless effort of Texas teachers, administrators and staff,” said Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “I am particularly proud of the 296 high-poverty schools that achieved an A rating this year.”

Here In the Brazos Valley, ratings ranged from A-D. Franklin ISD received an A rating. College Station ISD, Caldwell ISD, and Hearne ISD all received a B. Bryan ISD and Huntsville ISD received a C. Navasota ISD and Somerville ISD both received a D.

The ratings are based on student achievement, school progress, closing the gaps, and post-secondary readiness.

Student Achievement shows how much students know, and are able to do at the end of the school year.

School progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.

Closing the gaps refers to how well different groups of students within a school are performing.

The TEA gathers this information through graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores, college prep courses completed. The TEA does say that a majority of the district's rating is based on indicators other than the State of Texas Assessment Academic Readiness, or STAAR test.

The largest school districts in our area are reacting to their grades. Bryan ISD responded to their C rating Thursday.

"We went from a 74 to a 79.3 so that is right on the cusp. And of course just that little tiny bit more and we know that we'll be there next year and we have this great drive to keep on going in the right direction," said Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent.

College Station ISD shared their thoughts on their B rating.

"This system is very heavily influenced by standardized scores. While the district and the high school campuses do have some other components like college, career and military readiness and graduation rates, it's very heavily emphasizing standardized tests," said Molley Perry, College Station ISD Chief Administrative Officer.

Both districts told KBTX the letter grades for the district and each campus don't paint the full picture of what's happening in their schools.