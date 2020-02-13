TEEX class teaches civilians how to handle unexploded ordnance

Ordinary citizens got to blow things up at RELLIS Campus during the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Services Unexploded Ordnance Technician program Thursday morning.

Since it began in 2009, the program has trained over 1,100 UXO Technicians to detect, identify and safely clear and dispose of unexploded military ordnance.

"If it doesn't function as designed you can't just leave it there," said instructor Ed Fritz who served 21 years in the Navy, half of that disposing of bombs. "My guys go out there and clean up the ranges so that way there are no explosives or ordnance left on the range that is hazardous."

Graduates have performed environmental remediation on former U.S. military bases and other sites across the United States and around the globe.

Students are in class 10 hours a day, five days a week with the class lasting for four weeks. There can be payoffs in the long run; salaries can range from $60,000 to $80,000 or more.

The classes are open to the public but they're not cheap. The cost is $6,850.

You also have to pass a drug test and criminal background check.

