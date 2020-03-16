Texas implements new guidelines for daycares

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is updating the guidelines for daycare operations in response to COVID-19.

All daycares urged to implement the following changes immediately:

• Prohibit any person except the following from accessing an operation: operation staff; persons with legal authority to enter, including law enforcement officers, HHSC Child Care Licensing staff, and Department of Family and Protective Services staff; professionals providing services to children; children enrolled at the operation; and parents who have children enrolled and present at the operation.

• Before allowing entry into the operation, screen all of the individuals listed above, including taking the temperature of each person upon arrival at the operation each day, and deny entry to any person who meets any of the following criteria:

1. A temperature of 100.4°F or above;

2. Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and low-grade fever;

3. In the previous 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; is under investigation for COVID-19; or is ill with a respiratory illness; or

4. In the previous 14 days has traveled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries, Click here.

• Require pick up and drop off of children outside of the operation, unless you determine that there is a legitimate need for the parent to enter an operation.

• Ensure that each child is provided with individual meals and snacks. Do not serve family-style meals.

The HHSC reminds daycares to sanitize all operations, wash hands regularly and diligently and have staff stay home if sick.

