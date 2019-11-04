DEADLY CRASH: Two killed on SH 21 at OSR in Brazos County

Two people have been killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday night in west Brazos County.

Just after 6:30 p.m. a car and the semi collided on SH 21 westbound near the OSR intersection.

Authorities on the scene said two people in the car were killed. A third victim has been rushed to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately available.

At 7:25 p.m. only one lane westbound was open on SH 21. All eastbound lanes remain open.