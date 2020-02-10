Woman pleads for safer driving on Highway 6 after losing husband in fiery crash

Two people were killed on Friday in a crash on Highway 6 near Old Bryan Highway. It's a stretch of highway that is notorious for serious and deadly crashes.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation says it's not an ideal stretch of road.

"Two-lane roadway with not much median out there in the shoulder. Ideally is to have it more like State Highway 6 in Brazos County where you have a wide median that offers more room if something were to occur," said Colwell.

"People drive really fast on that road and not having a dedicated turn lane in the middle you have to be careful," said Sue Carlson.

Sue Carlson is the wife of 50-year-old Malcolm Carlson who was killed in the crash on Friday.

She describes her late husband as a caring father and husband who loved all things related to space.

"I don't know what I'm going to do. My kids have so many questions, and I don't have a lot of answers for them. I have a lot of questions," said Carlson.

TxDOT started conducting a study on Highway 6 from Bryan to Calvert in May of 2019. The study will conclude in November 2020. They will be holding a public meeting in the Spring of this year. They're hoping to find solutions that will make the roadway safer.

Carlson welcomes those changes, but has this message for other drivers, "When we say that you need to focus and pay attention when you're driving that's really true."

Malcolm is also survived by his three children ages 27, 12, and 9.

A gofund me page has been set up for the family.

Also killed in Friday's crash was Nicholas King, 19, of Woodway.

Troopers say King swerved into oncoming traffic and hit Carlson's pickup truck on Friday. They said King was attempting to avoid hitting the back end of a semi-truck when he crossed the center line.