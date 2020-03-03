Table sponsorships available for upcoming Derby Day Gala

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's Derby Day Gala is in May but it's not too early to start preparing for it now.

This year's gala will feature a champagne welcome, the live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby, a hat parade, live music and more. Two grand prizes will be raffled away. Guests have the chance of winning a shopping spree at David Gardener's Jewelers.

If you would like to become a sponsor, the time is now to register. To do so you can visit them online">. The deadline is March 13. Tickets are also on sale right now at their website.

The event takes place at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on May 2 starting at 4:30 p.m.

