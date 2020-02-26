Take care of pets and plants: Widespread freeze expected Wednesday night

The last official freeze for Bryan-College Station: December 19th, 2019.

Over the past 70 days, the thermometer at Easterwood Airport has come close, but has not been able to touch 32° since late last year.

That streak is expected to be snapped by sunrise Thursday.

Brazos Valley low temperatures are forecast to drop between 26° and 31° by 6-7am Thursday. For some, the thermometer may sit at or below 32° for 6 or 7 hours.

Window for these frosty temperatures: 1am - 8am.

While you may want to cover any outdoor faucets that have been uncovered in our recent warm weather, this is not expected to be a pipe-bursting freeze.

This is a night to take care of outdoor pets and any early blooming spring gardens or plants.

Patchy frost is possible Friday morning, but most locations will remain 2° to 6° above freezing. Lows are expected in the 40s and 50s by the weekend.