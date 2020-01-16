Take part in a march to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend this weekend's Martin Luther King, Jr. March to honor him and his legacy.

The event is described as a unity gathering of the community to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King. This year marks the 23rd anniversary since the march has begun.

The march starts at Sadie Thomas Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20. The march will end at Kemp Elementary. There will be a program at the school with a Bryan native guest speaker.

This is a free event for the public.