Talking to your kids about COVID-19

Social distancing has helped us all to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Victoria Rees

But with it, there have come costs like a spiraling economy, disruptions in supply chains and a lack of human connection.

It can all be a little intimidating and at times, may seem overwhelming.

Adam Saenz, a psychologist who specializes in stress management and adolescent psychology, joins First News at Four to help explain how you can control your own stress and help your children deal with the same fears.

"There's been this massive change in our daily lives," Saenz says, "and that change can expose things."

He says a lot of the problems we're feeling were there even before COVID-19. The extra stress has exacerbated pre-existing issues and made things that were easy to handle before, much more difficult.

But he says it can compound with children at home far more than we're used to.

"The first thing I would look for is: How am I managing myself?"

Saenz explains that it's difficult to act as a role model when we aren't exemplifying the things we're trying to put forth for our children.

The other struggle he points to is a lack of communication. In his experience, he says your kids just aren't outstanding communicators and even if they are, it may be hard for them to communicate their emotions about this.

"Just keep trying," he tells us, "keep opening the door for your kids and eventually, they're gonna walk through."

But he also says don't be frustrated if it doesn't happen the first time.

The whole point is for your children to see you as a willing resource.

