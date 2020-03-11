Target sends message to shoppers about COVID-19

Target sent out a message to their shoppers to ensure their customers that they are doing everything they can as COVID-19 fears grow.

In the statement, Target says they're going to ramp up their cleaning efforts by cleaning check lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes. They are no longer sampling food in their stores and they're staffing their teams to support services like order pickup.

Target is also making extra efforts to take care of their staff and encouraging them to stay home if they're not feeling well. They will also limit customer's number of items, like cleaning supplies, so they can make sure they're stocked up.

Texas A&M Retailing Studies Director Scott Benedict thinks the impact coronavirus has made on retailers has been interesting and will continue to be significant.

"I think this is a bit of an unusual animal because of how this story has evolved is a little bit different," said Benedict.

Benedict said one of the most important things they can do is ensuring they're cleaning diligently.

"Making sure that they ramp up their cleaning efforts to make sure they keep their stores just as clean as they possibly can," said Benedict.

Target shopper Ernestine Saenz said she appreciates the steps one of her favorite stores is taking.

"I do feel good that the retailers are jumping in and doing all that they can to protect our customers," said Saenz. "Since I have to wear a mask for my allergies anyway, I feel like I'm protected."

Benedict said it's a good idea that Target is increasing staffing their order pickup service because he thinks those services will start to get more traffic.

"That may become part of their daily life because they tried those services through this crisis," said Benedict. "It may turn out that they like them and change how they shop permanently."

If you're interested in seeing Target's full message to shoppers, you can go to the link in the related links section.