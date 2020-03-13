All IL Texas campuses closed, transition to online

The superintendent of all IL Texas schools announced they will close the schools for the next two weeks.

During the additional week off teachers and staff will begin transitioning lessons to an online version which will begin on March 23.

"At 7:00 PM tonight, you’ll be getting a more detailed communication from me via phone call and email after we finalize our plans," wrote Eddie Conger, superintendent.

IL Texas has schools in Dallas, Tarrant County, Houston, and College Station.