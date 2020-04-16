Tax prep service users are seeing delays in stimulus checks

Those who use tax prep services could experience delays in the receipt of their stimulus checks.

According to The Washington Post, “millions of people who use tax preparation services didn’t get their payments.”

Locally, two women have been waiting for their checks, but say they are getting the runaround.

Shaquita Griffin was notified that her stimulus check would be deposited on April 15th.

And it was. But here's the problem: it didn't go to her account.

In fact, she had no relation to the account it ended up going to.

Griffin decided to call her friend Crystal Mitchell because they both used A Rapid Income Tax Service to file their taxes last year.

Mitchell had the same problem, too.

According to Mitchell, she did not have a bank account set up with A Rapid Income Tax Service when she filed her taxes.

“I called yesterday, and I asked them [A Rapid Income Tax Service] about it,” said Mitchell, “and she told me couldn't talk to me and she had to wait on her boss and see what her boss can do.”

“What are they going to do with our money,” said Mitchell. “She was only letting me know in so many words that they got it, but she didn't know how they were going to give it to us."

On April 16, Griffin and Mitchell tried to visit A Rapid Income Tax Service, but the doors were locked. They also tried calling the business, but no one answered the phone.

I reached out to the business, and got the following statement:

“Important Information about Economic Impact Payments (EIP)

Will EPS be getting Economic Impact Payments?

The IRS has stated that they will be distributing Economic Impact Payments directly to individuals. There are a variety of indicators sent to the IRS as part of a tax return with a bank product, and the IRS is using those to ensure that payments will not be sent to the refund transfer bank (EPS). As such, EPS will not play a role in facilitating these payments.

Where is my Economic Impact Payment?

EPS, our system, and our agents do not have any visibility into this information. To help everyone check on the status of their payments, the IRS has built the Get My Payment tool to provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them. Our system and agents do not have any information about these payments.

The bank account for my Economic Impact Payment is with EPS. What happens now?

In select instances, the IRS is inadvertently distributing EIP to the temporary account at EPS. These payments have been returned to the IRS so that they can be distributed directly to the individual. These payments should not have been deposited to our bank, and we have an automated process in place to return these payments as quickly to the IRS so that they can deliver to the proper recipient. Neither EPS or the tax preparer have access to these payments or any information about payments.

If my EIP has been returned to the IRS, what are the next steps?

We have a process in place to quickly return those payments to the IRS for distribution to the recipient. Our system and agents do not have visibility into these payments. It historically takes the IRS 7-10 business days to have visibility into the returned funds. Please contact the IRS for directly for further details, neither your tax preparer nor EPS have any information about these payments.

Can you process my EIP payment or update my account information?

EIP payments will be distributed directly by the IRS. Neither your tax preparer nor EPS can process your payment for you or update your deposit account information. The IRS will handle distributing these payments directly to you, including updating your information.”

For someone like Griffin, who doesn’t have another source of income, she needs this check now.

"We have bills to be paid, and I say my phone has to be paid by Friday,” said Griffin. “I really need the money for bills.”

If you have further questions about the stimulus checks, you can contact the IRS at 800-829-1040 or visit the website here.

