Teach Me Tuesday: Understanding the original U.S. colonies

Instead of simply memorizing the names of the 13 original colonies of what would become the United States, Rose Kana, U.S. history teacher at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, expects her students to understand what made the regions different.

"They can be broken down into the New England colonies, the 'Middle' colonies, and the Southern colonies," said Kana on First News at Four.

Kana's lesson comes complete with hand signals and singing to help her students remember the unique factors of each region.

See the video player above for the full Teach Me Tuesday lesson.