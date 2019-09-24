Teach Me Tuesday: Decomposing numbers with Bryan ISD

Your child comes home and asks for help with their homework. You want to help, but you struggle; this sure doesn’t look like the homework you brought home back in the day.

That’s why KBTX has begun “Teach Me Tuesdays.” Once a month, a teacher from Bryan or College Station ISD will join First News at Four to teach a lesson that your child is learning in their classroom.

In September, Karen Rossman from Henderson Elementary in Bryan ISD taught how to “decompose” numbers, a method used by elementary students of all ages as they learn math.

The full Teach Me Tuesday segment is in the video player above.

