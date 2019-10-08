Teach Me Tuesday: Reading comprehension with College Station ISD

Your child comes home and asks for help with their homework. You want to help, but you struggle; this sure doesn’t look like the homework you brought home back in the day.

That’s why KBTX has begun “Teach Me Tuesdays.” Once a month, a teacher from Bryan or College Station ISD will join First News at Four to teach a lesson that your child is learning in their classroom.

In October, Dawn Newton, the instructional coach at College Station ISD’s Southwood Valley Elementary, taught reading comprehension and how to help students develop a love of reading.

