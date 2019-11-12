Teach Me Tuesday: The science of rainbows

Your child comes home and asks for help with their homework. You want to help, but you struggle; this sure doesn’t look like the homework you brought home back in the day.

That’s why KBTX brings you “Teach Me Tuesdays.” Once a month, a teacher from Bryan or College Station ISD will join First News at Four to teach a lesson that your child is learning in their classroom.

In November, Melissa Silvey from S.F.A. Middle School in Bryan ISD taught the science behind rainbows, a physics lesson she teaches to pre-AP students.

Silvey explains how parents can use everyday objects to demonstrate the scientific method and foster a love of learning.

The full Teach Me Tuesday segment is in the video player above.

