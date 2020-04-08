Teachers at Brazos Christian encouraged students picking up supplies

On Wednesday afternoon, Brazos Christian School passed out the supplies needed for students to learn from home. Faculty lined the sidewalk holding encouraging signs while distributing the necessary supplies in a drive-thru fashion.

“The biggest thing we want our kids to know is that we love them and miss them,” said, Principal Linda Taylor.

When asked if she had any advice for parents who are now assuming the role of teacher, Taylor advised that students be given the opportunity to just be kids and close their books every now and then.

This was the second supplies pick-up event that Brazos Christian has put on and everyone involved took extra safety measures by wearing, both, a mask and gloves.

