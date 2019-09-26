Teaching children ‘emotional intelligence’ can prevent violence later in life

“Huge need.”

That’s why licensed child psychologist Adam Saenz with Oakwood Collaborative says he wrote his new book “The EQ Intervention: Shaping a Self-Aware Generation through Social and Emotional Learning,” out January 2020.

“Some of the behavioral strategies we used in the past—what we would call ‘stick and carrot’—they’re just not effective anymore,” said Saenz on First News at Four. “We need something that’s deeply relational to connect with kids.”

Saenz says the solution is “emotional intelligence,” which he defines with four keys:

- What am I thinking and feeling?

- How do I regulate what I’m thinking and feeling?

- What are you thinking and feeling?

- How can I connect with you through social skills?

But how do you teach that to children?

“Well, you have to know it to teach it,” said Saenz. “It’s about self-awareness.”

