Teal Pumpkin projects offering candy alternatives for Halloween night

Halloween is Thursday and homes all over the Brazos Valley are preparing with bowls of candy and decorations. One decoration though means a little bit more.

If there is a teal pumpkin outside a home, that indicates they will be passing out more than just candy. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a part of Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), offering up candy alternatives like glow sticks or stickers.

Jennifer Balta, a College Station resident has been participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project for the past few years.

"Instead of having to worry about ‘can I eat this M&M or this Skittle because it has red dye’ if we can take the questions out of it and just let the kids have fun that's the main thing,” said Balta.

According to FARE, an estimated 5.2 million kids under the age of 18 years-old have food allergies. The Teal Pumpkin Project allows kids to have a chance to be included in a holiday heavily focused on food.

"I can't always eat what I want; I have had to tell my husband no more times than I want,” said Balta. “And so the thought of having to do that as a child just breaks my heart. This is the best way just to have as much stuff and as much fun as possible so we don't have to worry."

