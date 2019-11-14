CHI St. Joseph gives teddy bears to help children manage their diabetes

CHI St. Joseph Health Pediatrics and Bryan Noon Lions Club teamed up on World Diabetes Day to provide useful toys to children with diabetes.

Jerry the Bear is the toy that eight children are going to receive to help manage their diabetes. Along with the stuffed animal, patients will also download an app on their phones that connects to Jerry.

Jerry the Bear also has type one diabetes. Therefore not only is it a comforting companion for children with type one diabetes, but it also allows children to gain hands-on experience counting carbs, monitoring blood sugar, and dosing Jerry with insulin.

One of the pediatricians at CHI St. Joseph Health Pediatrics, Dr. Maria Soriano, is very excited about giving these bears to her patients.

"Jerry the Bear is a bear with diabetes," said Dr. Soriano. "He needs insulin for life, so therefore we can help our patients at the clinic and teach them how to manage it at home."

There are ten bears at CHI St. Joseph Health Pediatrics, and they are looking forward to seeing Jerry the Bear help these patients.