Tee up with the Hispanic Forum of BCS and help graduating seniors

The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is gearing up for the 10th Annual Hispanic Forum Golf Tournament. Maggie Montoya Gray stopped by to tell us more.

The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships for local high school graduating seniors. Montoya Gray says she's excited participating for the first time.

"I enjoy giving back to our community, but in the Hispanic culture as well. It means a lot to me," Montoya Gray said.

The event takes place on April 4. If you'd like to participate, there is a fee of $125 per person up until March 20. After that prices go up to $150. You can sign up by visiting their website.