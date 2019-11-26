Teen arrested for vehicle theft in College Station

College Station police arrested a 19-year-old Tuesday morning on charges of stealing a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Police say Jacob Lee Thomas, 19, of College Station jumped into an unoccupied vehicle that was left running around 8:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Krenek Tap Road.

The victim said that his vehicle had been parked outside of his residence with the engine running. He came out of his home and saw Thomas get into the driver’s seat and drive away.

The victim’s brother located the vehicle being driven in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue and tried to confront Thomas when he parked at a convenience store.

Thomas attempted to run away but he was detained by police when the arrived in the area.

An investigation revealed that in addition to stealing the vehicle, the suspect had driven the vehicle while he was also intoxicated.