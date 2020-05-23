Teen driver and passengers arrested after police chase and crash near Highway 6

A teenage driver was arrested Friday night after a police chase and crash near Southwest Parkway and Highway 6. Two passengers were also taken into custody.

According to authorities, officers tried to stop a vehicle near Wellborn Road and Cain Road after a pickup truck nearly hit a police car. The driver, Troy Compton, 17, refused to pull over.

Police say Compton was driving more than 90 mph through residential streets. After a few minutes, the truck crashed because police say Compton took a wide turn onto the feeder road. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance.

Garrett Brown, 20, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Authorities say he threw a pack of beer out of the window during the chase.

The front passenger and owner of the pickup, Reid Johnson, 17, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication. He reportedly encouraged Compton to run from the police.

