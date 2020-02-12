Teen with special needs assaulted, robbed by 3 from same Calif. school district, police say

Three California students have been disciplined by their school district after they allegedly attacked and robbed a teenager with special needs after school.

Three students are accused of assaulting 14-year-old Michael Valdez, who takes special education classes at the same junior high as two of them, after school on Feb. 4. (Source: Monica Valdez/KTXL/Tribune/CNN)

The three students are accused of assaulting 14-year-old Michael Valdez, who takes special education classes at the same junior high as two of the suspects.

Police identified the alleged attackers as two Turlock Junior High School students and a student from Pitman High School.

"I’m really hurt that this happened, and nobody helped him,” said Monica Valdez, Michael’s mother. “I’d just like parents to talk to their kids about bullying and about has anybody bullied them or are they the bully and get this stopped.”

Video posted to social media shows one of the suspects punching Michael during the Feb. 4 attack. The victim took hits to his face and side after being accused of ratting to someone by the puncher.

Michael’s bike and Nike Air Force 1s were stolen in the process.

“The first day when he came home and I saw him with no shoes on, my heart started breaking because he started crying,” Monica Valdez said. “He didn’t want to tell me because those boys threatened him if he told, that he was going to get it."

According to the Turlock Unified School District, all three suspects were identified, and “discipline is being administered."

“We are responding with our district disciplinary process to hold all responsible(s) accountable and to provide immediate support to the victim,” wrote the district in social media posts.

Michael has since felt comfortable returning to campus.

“Michael's doing pretty good,” his mother said. “The hard part of it's going to try to get him outside again because he doesn't want to go to the park, and he doesn't want to go outside."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KTXL, Tribune, Monica Valdez via CNN. All rights reserved.