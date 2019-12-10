Teens arrested for racing on Highway 21

Two teens racing down State Highway 21 were arrested Monday night after leading police on a chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the teens were driving an SUV and a truck near Sandy Point and 21 around 9:00 p.m. A trooper spotted the two vehicles speeding and tried to pull them over.

Both vehicles turned off their lights and tried to run away from authorities. Troopers said the teens nearly hit someone before they stopped near Houston Street.

Both teens are charged with reckless driving and racing on a highway, class B misdemeanors.