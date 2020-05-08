Telehealth physical, occupational therapy emerges during COVID-19 pandemic

From small businesses to medical offices, most service providers are are changing the way they conduct business with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Local medical facilities have had to put social distancing practices in place, like moving treatments to virtual forums.

Since March, the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center has canceled most in-person therapy sessions. Now, BVRC is using telehealth for the first time.

Rosa Godinez of Bryan is taking advantage of virtual sessions for her 5-year-old some Isaiah.

“You think you can get me?" said Isaiah's physical therapist Ali Semple, addressing the boy over video chat. Semple throws a small ball toward the screen: "I’m gonna move fast--oh, so close!"

Three days a week, Isaiah has different types of therapy including physical, speech and occupational. He has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and his young life has already seen three brain surgeries. Because of the most recent surgery, Isaiah experiences weakness on his left side.

His mother, Godinez, helps him every step of the way. Because of the coronavirus, his mom is now stepping in as part-time therapist for her son.

"Instead of the therapist doing the work with him they’re kind of guiding me through the steps of what they would be doing in sessions with him," said Godinez, "and I’m the one that’s doing them now, so they’ll kind of just tell me what to do."

The family and therapists are adapting to technology to meet Isaiah's many needs. Semple coaches her clients live on video through the computer.

"One good thing I think that will come out of this is a lot more confidence with our parents with carrying over the activities we’re recommending at home," said Semple. "I feel like they're kind of getting direct hands-on training through telehealth in the safety of their home, not worrying about any germs or anything spreading, so we’re glad to be able to continue to provide services for our kiddos in this manner."

Isaiah's mom and his therapist work to keep him motivated even though the therapy is hard. They took several breaks during the nearly hour-long session.

"Hopefully being able to do the telehealth will help him not to regress... He’s a real happy man," added Godinez.

The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center recently received a small business grant from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

BVRC is looking at making telehealth a long term option.