Temperature whiplash: after a chilly weekend, some could reach 90° this week

While highly uneven, much-needed rain fell across the Brazos Valley Friday and Saturday.

The latest cold front also brought an unseasonable chill. Welcomed by some and now remembered by all. The official high at Easterwood Airport Saturday: 53°. That is cold enough to tie the Record Low Maximum -- aka coldest daytime high -- on record for April 4th. The previous record was set just seven short years ago in 2013.

Temperature whiplash this week as warmer air takes back over. The Brazos Valley will go from a record chill to the chance to reach 90° by mid-week.

This week's weather pattern is split between two distinct features.

The first half of the week almost has a summertime vibe to it. High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will flex its muscle over Central and Southeast Texas. As a south-southwest wind takes over, the humidity will increase quickly Monday. Heat index (feels like) temperatures are expected near 90° Tuesday afternoon and in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon.

Actual air temperature is on a steady increase as that high pressure pushes down on the atmosphere. Mid-80s are expected to land on area thermometers Tuesday afternoon, followed by the upper 80s to a few low 90s by Wednesday.

The record high for Wednesday is 83°, set back in 2011.

The second half of the week will be defined by the next big weather maker to reach the Lone Star State. An area of low pressure spends the next 72 hours digging down the West Coast before heading east to the South-Central United States.

While the timing of this next system and associated cold front is one part of the forecast that needs to be fine-tuned going forward, it looks like rain and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening, again Friday as cooler air arrives, and potentially even Saturday morning to early afternoon.

Admittedly there are still details that are murky, but knowing what is known as of Sunday evening, 0.75" to 1.50" of rain is not ruled out before Easter Sunday.

Back to that temperature whiplash. After Wednesday's near-record warmth, highs are only slated for the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday afternoon. Good Friday could bring falling temperatures as the rain begins, leaving most of the day either in the upper 50s or low 60s.

The good news is all of this mess looks to clear in time for Easter Egg hunts Sunday morning. Temperatures are currently forecast for the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise Sunday with highs around 70° for the afternoon.

Long term forecast? Could another brisk chill blow down the Plains? The Climate Prediction Center's latest temperature forecast for most of the United States is well-below average for mid-to-late April. Upper 50s and low 60s are back in the Brazos Valley's forecast by the middle part of the upcoming week.