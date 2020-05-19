Hospital closed since 2019 in Tenn. receives $121K in federal COVID-19 aid

A Tennessee hospital has received a six-figure payment from the federal government, but it hasn’t seen a single patient during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamestown TN Medical Center, Inc. received $121,722 in government aid from the CARES Act despite being closed since June 2019.

The shuttered rural hospital is about 80 miles northwest of Knoxville.

The CARES Act states the money should be allocated toward health care providers taking on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the description of the CARES Act from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

"The bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act provided $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response. Payments from the $50 billion general distribution, the $12 billion targeted allocation to high impact areas, and the $10 billion targeted allocation to rural providers are being distributed by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration."

CDC records show the closed hospital was a recipient of those funds.

In June, Michael Alexander, the interim CEO of Jamestown Regional Medical Center, said he believed the closure would only be temporary. The hospital has since remained closed.

A federal investigation released in 2019 said the 85-bed facility owed more than $4 million to 200 vendors as of May 30, 2019.

