Test results show Texas A&M student does NOT have coronavirus

The Brazos County Health District has received the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Officials on Sunday announced the results are negative.

The health department and Texas A&M University announced last week a student who recently traveled to China was showing mild symptoms of the virus and on Wednesday he went to a local emergency room.

Samples from the unidentified patient were sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing to find out if the student's illness was the coronavirus.

Officials said the student has been self-isolating at his home since his visit to the hospital.

Testing is also being done for a Baylor University student who also displayed similar symptoms but those tests have not been concluded at this time.

Health officials say the U.S. has five confirmed cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Two new confirmed cases were announced Sunday — one in Los Angeles County in California and the other in Arizona.

All of the U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the center of the outbreak.

Other confirmed cases were in Orange County, California; Washington state; and Chicago.

The public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions for all viral infections, including the flu:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.