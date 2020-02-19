Texans Against High-Speed Rail host public meeting with congressman

Hundreds of residents filed into the Grimes County Expo Center Wednesday night for the Texans Against High-Speed Rail meeting.

The group's president Kyle Workman says the meeting was a way for residents to get an update on the progress, as well as listen to what their elected officials had to say.

"We are not any closer today than we were six months or a year ago. We want to make sure that both those who are directly impacted or non-directly impacted have a voice about something that is going to affect so many people,” said Workman.

Congressman Kevin Brady was in attendance and told a passionate crowd how he has been fighting in Washington D.C. to not allow the High-Speed Rail to begin building in Texas.

Texas Central, the company that is in the works of developing the rail, says that it will run from Dallas to Houston and have a stop in Roans Praire.

Just last year, Texas Central released renderings of what the Roans Prairie stop would look like.

Residents say they are worried their land will be taken from them to build a railway they will never use.

"It will affect them not only in terms of being able to make money and to feed their families, its where cattle are raised and other agricultural services and some of it is just land that's been in their family for years and years,” said Workman.

Statement on Behalf of Texas Central:

“Citizens and elected officials recognize this is the right project, in the right place, at the right time to be successful. In addition to elected officials, over 100 organizations, associations, and groups representing millions of Texans are actively supporting the high-speed train.

As milestones are reached, the enthusiasm grows across Texas and across the country. It is not surprising that those few detractors would also attempt to be vocal as progress is being made. Texas has the capacity, drive and population growth needed to make the Texas High-Speed-Train successful and it’s that momentum from across Texas and the country that’s pushing the nation’s first high-speed train forward. The majority of Texans support the high-speed train and are excited to have a new safe and reliable alternative to flying and driving.

Since 2015, Texas Central has participated in close to 2,000 community events, including more than 40 public hearings and open houses, working countless hours to inform and answer questions along the route and beyond.

Specifically in Grimes County, we’ve participated in numerous community events just in the past year and spoken to hundreds of Grimes County residents to directly communicate and address any questions. The majority of Grimes County residents look forward to welcoming the project and recognize the significance of the positive economic impact and jobs the Texas High-Speed Train will contribute to their community. In fact, more than 50% of the parcels are currently under contract in Grimes County. The investment in Grimes County alone is estimated at over $1B and 120 permanent full-time jobs – the project will be a taxpayer helping fund community needs.”

