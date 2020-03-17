Texas reports first death from coronavirus in Matagorda County

Texas is reporting its first death due to the COVID-19 virus.

Matagorda County says a man in his late 90s passed away Sunday with symptoms consistent to the new coronavirus.

He died Sunday evening at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Later on Monday, hospital officials received confirmation that he tested positive.

He was a resident of the county, officials said, and they are investigating a possible community link to an earlier positive case in the county. That case was a woman in her 60s.