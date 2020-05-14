TAMU Regents discuss fall semester, construction projects during Thursday meeting

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents held their regular business meeting over the phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple topics were discussed, including the 2020 spring semester and the state of new construction. Deputy Chancellor Billy Hamilton said finishing the last part of the semester was not an easy task.

"It was a challenge to work out how to deliver the remainder of the spring semester to those students," said Hamilton.

Even with the obstacles ahead, Hamilton said he is confident students will be able to experience some level of familiarity in the fall.

"It is our intention to have face-to-face classes on at least some basis and still offer classes online for the students who prefer that," said Hamilton.

In regards to construction, a new Research Integration Center, or “RIC,” is on the horizon. Deputy Director of the Bush Combat Development Complex John Hurtado says they are not missing a beat.

“We have now brought to the forefront some of the other work we already had to do in modeling and simulation," said Hurtado.

Another note from the meeting is that students may be able to take “HyFlex” classes during next semester. In this format, students will be allowed to pick and choose which lectures they attend online and which they attend in person.