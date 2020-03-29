Texas Attorney General deems gun shops essential during COVID-19 pandemic

The Texas Attorney General said Friday that gun stores throughout the state are considered an essential business, and will remain open during shelter-in-place ordinances around the state.

This comes after Sheriff’s in other states shut down gun stores saying they were not essential.

Here in the Brazos Valley, that is not the case. Burdett & Son in College Station says it's prepared to stay open during this pandemic.

If you drive up to the shop, you will be greeted by an employee wearing gloves and opening the door. All of the doors leading into the shop have signs asking those with symptoms of COVID-19 to not enter the building.

Owner Barry Burdett says they also put tape on the ground to mark a six-foot distance to help support social distancing for both the employees and the customers.

Burdett says that when news of the pandemic hitting Brazos County came out, they saw business increase.

“In the short term when it first kind of started we had a pretty significant increase in business but specifically this week it has been a little quieter particularly with the ordinance that has been put in place slowed down traffic a little bit,” said Burdett.

Burdett says they are also offering curbside pickup, and are heavily pushing people to shop on their Facebook page to lower the amount of in-store customers.

