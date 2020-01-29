Texas A&M Agrilife Extension unveils updated distracted driving simulators

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Passenger Safety Project is looking to reduce accidents with technology.

Wednesday morning a recently updated virtual reality experience was unveiled. It shows the dangers of distracted driving as well as speeding.

State Farm also presented Agrilife Extension $35,000 in grant money for their work.

"For us, it was a natural partnership years ago when we were approached by A&M Agrilife to do this," said Felicia Van Frank, State Farm Insurance Corporate Responsibility Analyst.

"We did all the virtual reality development for these simulators. The initiative is all-around teaching high school and college kids on what distracted driving can do and the consequences," said Brian Bogus, Abstract CEO. "So we wanted to give them a true to life experience and put them in an immersive driving experience where they can feel what it's like to text and drive, make mistakes and pay the price."

"It gave me a glimpse of what it would be like if you were distracted by other people or the phone in your hand and not paying attention completely to the road," said Claire Crow, a Texas A&M Student, who tried out the simulator.

The simulators will be used in presentations across the state to promote safer driving.