Texas A&M Agrilife Extension wants to help you walk across Texas

We've heard the phrase, "sitting is the new smoking" and now Texas A&M Agrilife Extension wants to help you get up and walking.

In this free event, you can boost physical activity and encourage family and friends to take part in teams of up to eight. The Walk Across Texas kick-off event and First Mile Walk is happening on February 8 inside the Post Oak Mall.

Members of the event keep track of exercise to see if their team can reach 833 miles "across Texas" in eight weeks.

You can register though their website on or before February 14.