Texas A&M Bonfire survivor speaks with Aggies about upcoming film

A Bonfire survivor shared his story at Texas A&M Monday morning.

John Comstock is known as "The 13th Man." He was the last person to be pulled out of the stack after it collapsed in November 1999 which killed 12 people.

This year marks 20 years since the tragedy. Comstock and filmmaker Charlie Minn talked about a new documentary they are working on.

"I think for us it's important not to forget what happened 20 years ago. And so with this documentary that's what we're really trying to accomplish is to honor the 12 who fell and died and then also then kind of tell the collapse through my eyes," said Comstock.

"After 20 years every story fades. Documentary is an outstanding platform to inform, educate, raise awareness, remind people of what happened. The film completely honors the fallen Aggies. We talk about why the structure fell. All the factors are examined from that day November 18, 1999," said Minn.

The film "The 13th Man" will open at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan next month on November 7. For more information, check out the film's website in the related links.