Texas A&M Chemistry Open House offers hands-on fun

Texas A&M University is hosting a Chemistry Open House on Saturday with demonstrations and fun for the whole family.

The annual event is held in conjunction with the ACS National Chemistry Week.

On Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 a.m., the public is invited out for Chemistry Building on campus for the free event.

There will be hands-on activities and demonstrations by the department's faculty and students, all showcasing the marvels of science.

There will also be four showings of the Chemistry Road Show by Dr. Jim Pennington. Tickets are required, but free at the information tent.

For more information, visit chem.tamu.edu/openhouse.