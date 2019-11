The Texas A&M Choirs are gearing up for their annual Holiday Spirit of Aggieland Concert.

The performance is on Sunday, December 8 at Rudder Auditorium.

Voices from the Texas A&M Century Singers, Singing Cadets, and the Women's Chorus will all be performing.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit choralactivities.tamu.edu.