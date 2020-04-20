Texas A&M College of Nursing using virtual simulation to help students stay on track

Students at the Texas A&M School of Nursing the next generation of front line workers. Many hospitals are restricting visitors, which means the change for students to do in-person clinicals is all but gone.

"It made it all a little bit more intense without a doubt," said Heather Laney, a graduate of the nursing school. "So right there at that two-thirds mark, when we went to spring break, is when all the COVID-19 sort of erupted."

To help students stay on track, they are now using virtual simulations to mimic real life. The simulations are done through a computer program. Students will have a patient on their screen, enter the patient’s room, identify themselves, wash their hands and click through a menu of questions to ask, and then treat the patient.

"The virtual simulations have given us an opportunity to replace our clinical hours that we would have been doing in a hospital setting," said Angela Mulcahy, a Clinical Assistant Professor at the College of Nursing.

It is a little bit different from the real world.

"In a clinical setting you're in the hospital for 12 plus hours on your feet, you have multiple patients that your multitasking and caring for," said Laney.

The simulations still give students the chance to test their skills.

"[The virtual simulations] give students that same opportunity to be presented with a patient situation, set a physician or health care provider orders, and then they make assessments and determinations on what they found from that patient," said Mulcahy.

"It gives you immediate feedback, 'Hey you did this correctly,' "This is great but you missed this,' and 'That's a critical element,' but then you get to go back and do it again," said Laney.

Governor Greg Abbott recently waived limits on the number of clinical hours that can be completed in a simulated care setting to help nursing students complete the requirements needed to graduate.

Texas A&M will hold a virtual recognition ceremony for the graduating nursing students in the first week of May.