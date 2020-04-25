Texas A&M Corps of Cadets keep tradition alive with socially distant March to the Brazos

March to the Brazos is an annual tradition for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. This year, due to COVID-19, it had a different look.

Instead of all 2,300 cadets participating, one member from each class in the Corps marched in honor of their classmates.

They were joined by Danny Pugh, Texas A&M vice president of student affairs; Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, Corps Commandant; and Col. Byron Stebbins, deputy commandant.

For Corps Commander Luke Thomas, this will be his last March to the Brazos as a student.

"Usually with the rest of the Corps, [at March to the Brazos] we turn it over ceremonially to the next generation, and we get to kind of show them the ropes a little bit and show them the training they need for next year," said Thomas. "This year it's more ceremonial. Obviously we can only have 10 people, and we have to be socially distanced and everything."

Two groups took the 9-mile walk from the quad on campus to the Texas A&M Beef Center. They were also honoring two staff members who recently passed away: Assistant Commandant of Operations and Training Col. Glenn Starnes and Cadet Training Officer Lt. Cmdr. Hassman.

"Both died from cancer over the last month," said Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, the commandant of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. "Tough loss for us especially with everything going on."

While it was a smaller event, keeping tradition alive and honoring those who couldn't be there was still the goal.

"Walking with those cadets kept me going," said Ramirez. "They motivated you. They make you feel good about what you're doing, and they give me a lot of hope for the future."

March to the Brazos is also a fundraising event for local non-profits. This year, the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets selected four organizations to support: the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Scotty's House, Twin City Mission, and BCS Habitat for Humanity.

If you would like to donate to these organzations you can visit this page.

