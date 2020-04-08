Texas A&M experts weigh in on federal response to COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis is tasking the best and brightest among us to find innovative solutions to complex issues.

Some of those innovators are right here in College Station at the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy in the Bush School of Government and Public Policy at Texas A&M University.

Retired Brig. General, and the current Executive Director of the Albritton Center, Kim Field along with her colleagues and Academic Advisors Jasen Castillo and John Schuessler joined First News at Four for a series of conversations on the national and global strategy and response to COVID-19.

In the third installment of our conversation, the group analyzes the effectiveness of national and international cooperation in slowing the spread.

Castillo argues that globalization has made the U.S. and other major world powers susceptible to pandemics like never before.

However, Schuessler says that it is the international community's failure to accurately report their findings that led to a delayed response from domestic officials.

Watch the full interview in the player above.