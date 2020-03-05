Texas A&M Foundation hosts second annual Exploration Day

The Texas A&M Foundation hosted more than 700 of its top donors on campus Thursday morning for its second annual Exploration Day.

The fully-immersive event showcases high-impact research and academic initiatives by Texas A&M University students and faculty.

Attendees were treated to four experiences from different disciplines inside the Hall of Champions at Kyle Field. Each showcasing the wide variety of programs and research initiatives that benefit from their contributions.

This year’s event included experiences hosted by the Bush School of Government and Public Service, the Texas A&M Health Science Center, the Texas A&M College of Architecture and the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

This was the 29th year the Texas A&M Foundation has hosted this event. The 'Lead by Example' campaign has already raised $3.82 billion towards a $4 billion goal.

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young also spoke to donors at a private luncheon Thursday afternoon.