Drive-thru clinic highlights the importance of flu shots

Students at the Texas A&M Health Science Center are helping prevent the spread of flu.

On Friday, they offered free flu shots to employees, their dependents and retirees covered by the university's health care plan.

"Just go get your flu shot," said patient like Lily Bivins. She's a Texas A&M employee and graduate assistant. She hopes to be protected as flu season gets going.

"I've been neglecting it for a while. I got the flu my sophomore year of college and I thought I was going to die, so it's just kind of a regular thing I have to do now," she said.

It's a sickness she never wants again. Doctors are worried this season could be severe.

"What we're concerned with is not just the flu shot, but also being very safe, so keeping our clients safe," said Rosemary Martinez, a Texas A&M Health Science Center Nursing Student.

Martinez is continuing her education after receiving medical training in the military.

"Just keeping people safe. Giving them the right dosage. Giving it to the right patient. So that’s been my thing, so I’m actually pretty excited about that," she said.

The event is also a practice for mass vaccination situations. Organizers say that hundreds of people turned out to get their shot.

"It's kind of that heard mentality type thing. We're trying to get the most people vaccinated," said Martin Mufich, a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

"This flu shot clinic has been going on for about three or four years. It happens three, four, five times. This is our third event," he said.

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young and administrators wanted to be protected from the flu, too. They showed up on Friday afternoon to show their support.

"We want to make it as convenient as we possibly can for our employees. We want them to be as healthy as they can possibly, be and flu shots are really an important part of that," said Young.

Young added he gets his flu shot every year.

"The truth of the matter is we just care about our employees. We want them to be healthy. We want them to have great lives in and out of work," he said.

"I'm so thankful. It's just a blessing because we're busy. We oftentimes don't have the money or the resources to go get it and I'm just so thankful for A&M," said Bivins.

Organizers wanted to give around 500 flu shots Friday.

The CDC recommends everyone six months of age or older receive a flu shot.