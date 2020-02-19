Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center awarded Four Diamond rating

A local hotel has been added to the prestigious list of the Four Diamond Hotels.

The Doug Pitcock '49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center is a new addition to the College Station community and has already established itself as a luxurious stay. AAA Texas announced Wednesday that the hotel and conference center made their prestigious list.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center earned the AAA Four Diamond award through rigorous evaluations which include unannounced, in-person inspections.

Hotels that make the list are acclaimed to provide upscale style and amenities while providing exceptional service.

