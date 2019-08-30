Texas A&M Music Activities Center behind the scenes tour

The Texas A&M University John D. White ’70 – Robert L. Walker ’58 Music Activities Center is officially open and is now home to 1,300 student musicians.

On Friday, August 30th A&M is hosting the Music Center’s grand opening from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. The local community and campus are invited to tour and attend the building’s grand opening. A&M dignitaries are scheduled to speak and the university’s choral, bands, and orchestra groups are set to perform.

According to Texas A&M, the building is 70,000 square feet and includes several state-of-the-art features. Some of these features include: four rehearsal halls, spacious instrument storage rooms, several soundproof practice rooms, offices, a student lounge, and custom wall graphics that depict import history and traditions specific to A&M’s musical history.

"I've often said if your heart doesn't beat faster when the band cranks up you don't have a heart,” said one of the building’s namesakes, John White. “If you don't get moved by the singing cadets when they do a medley of patriotic or spiritual songs, you don't have a soul. Now we have the heart and soul in one place."

Before this space, the music groups were spread out across campus, and due to their growing numbers, they had outgrown their old facilities. This Music Activities Center brings all these students together in one building where they can coexist comfortably.

One of the most notable features of the Music Activities Center is the new indoor and outdoor spaces for the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band, who are over 300 members strong. Outdoors, the band has a Kyle Field replica turf field to practice on for game day. Inside the facility, the band finally has the ability to practice altogether as one unit.

"It's a wonderful space for the Aggie band. So it's been almost a decade since the Aggie band has been able to rehearse inside together,” said Associate Director of Bands, Russell Tipton. “It's really wonderful for them to have chairs and stands in the comfort of air conditioning to just come in and be able to have their music rehearsals and then head right out through those doors on out to the marching field to do their jobs.”

The Music Activities Center provides great potential for students to develop, practice, and grow all under one roof.

