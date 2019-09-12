Heisman winner’s uniform stolen from A&M Hall of Champions

Texas A&M police Thursday released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with the theft of the jersey of A&M Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

The football uniform was stolen from A&M’s Hall of Champions.

Further details weren’t disclosed but police said Thursday on Twitter that the suspect has been identified. It's unclear if he was in custody.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Dudley at cdudley@tamu.edu or at (979) 845-6712.

Johnny Manziel, 26, is currently a free agent after playing two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

The dual-threat quarterback became the first freshman to win the Heisman trophy as well as the Davy O’Brien award in December 2012.

He finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2013.

He was drafted by the Browns in 2014.

