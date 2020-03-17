Texas A&M University Spring Commencement postponed

Due to the COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with the recommendations from the CDC, Spring commencement ceremonies at Texas A&M University are postponed. The university is considering opportunities for in-person ceremony options in the summer for those that chose to.

The university is planning to deliver diplomas to graduates through the mail with shipping costs waived.

COVID-19 has caused many changes within the university such as no in-person final exams, Family weekend is canceled, Campus Muster will not be held and Spring Aggie Ring Day is canceled.

At this time, there is no impact on the Fall commencement ceremonies.

See the full press release from Texas A&M University below:

COLLEGE STATION, March 17, 2020 – This afternoon, Texas A&M University sent the following message to its campus community:

Due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on event sizes announced by the White House, Spring graduation ceremonies will be postponed. The university is planning mail delivery of diplomas to graduates (with normal shipping costs waived) and is also considering opportunities for in-person ceremony options later this summer for those May graduates wishing to do so. There is no impact at this time to August in-person graduation ceremonies.

Three other major decisions made today include the following:

• Final exams will not be taken in person. Online testing and other mechanisms for the assessment of student learning are under consideration in collaboration with college deans and faculty and will be announced in the near future.

• Family Weekend, a 101-year-old tradition filled with dozens of events scheduled for April has also been canceled.

• The Campus Muster Committee announced that the campus Muster Ceremony would not be held in its traditional in-person format in Reed Arena. The Muster Committee is working closely with The Association of Former Students to provide guidance to the campus and the entire Aggie Network.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic last week, prompting Brazos County, the State of Texas and the federal government to declare a public health emergency. Meanwhile, the White House advised Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Association of Former Students announced earlier today that Aggie Ring Day scheduled for April has been canceled. Alternate plans were sent to recipients through an email notification. Students will be able to have their ring mailed to them or they can pick it up at the Williams Alumni Center after Texas A&M resumes normal operations.

President Michael K. Young said that leaders at the university recognize how the cancellations and changes associated with the virus have created uncertainty and disappointment.

“These are very difficult decisions made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff and students,” Young said. “Around the world and here in Aggieland, the unprecedented disruption and sprawling impact of the pandemic are unfolding at a precious time for our university — graduation, finals, major events. And at the same time, we know that most essential is preserving health and safety and continuing to support ongoing education online.”

“Aggies always rise to the occasion and I’m confident we will do so in this situation,” he said. “We need to take care of each other, support one another and together we will find our way through.”

