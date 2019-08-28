Texas A&M System, Blinn dedicate new academic building at RELLIS

The new Academic Complex at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus is now open.

State and community leaders gathered Wednesday to dedicate the new building. The 68,000-square-foot building is the A&M System's first academic building on this campus.

There's new classroom space for students studying within A&M System schools and Blinn College.

"They're still enrolling and so it's growing a lot faster than even we thought it was going to grow at the beginning. And so what that tells you is there is a real pent up need for kids who want to continue past an associate's degree to get this degree," said John Sharp, Texas A&M University System Chancellor.

As of Wednesday, 2,593 students are now enrolled at that campus.

Blinn College's Nursing and Allied Health programs have also moved into the new academic complex. They were previously located at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

