Texas A&M Task Force 1 prepared for hurricane season amid pandemic

Even though we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, that doesn’t mean that hurricane season isn’t right around the corner.

Chuck Jones, Texas A&M Task Force One Operations Chief says that this pandemic has added a little bit more prep work for them, especially with a hurricane season that has been predicted to be quite active.

“The addition of the extra precautions we have to take for the pandemic is just part of being ready to go,” said Jones.

These extra precautions include making sure the team has enough personal protective equipment for their deployment, taking extra vehicles so task force members can practice social distancing, and constantly being aware of their surroundings while deployed.

When the team was deployed to Polk County after an EF-3 tornado blew through the area, Jones said even the way the task force got ready to respond was different than usual.

“We had the members wait in their cars until they were called and then bring them into the building one at a time,” said Jones. “They were screened prior to entering the building and then they went through en extensive medical check.”

The task force will be able to respond to other states like usual, but they say they will have to be mindful about the areas they work and whether they are COVID-19 hot spots.

“We would probably come back and do testing on all of the members and those members who were positive would be quarantined as the CDC recommends,” said Jones.

Even with this added invisible danger while out during deployment, Jones says that the task force will remain focused on helping during the disaster.

“There is always a possibility that our job to go in and try to rescue someone could cause harm to ourselves but we take that risk and we use our training and all of our safety precautions to try to mitigate that risk,” said Jones.

For more information on how to prepare your home for hurricane season, click here.

