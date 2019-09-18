Texas A&M Task Force 1 stresses storm preparedness

Three Texas A&M Task Force 1 teams have been deployed to help with any storm related rescues that may happen because of Tropical Storm Imelda.

“Some are in Huntsville, some in Beaumont, and some in the Galveston area ahead of how much rain they are expecting in those areas,” said Texas A&M Task Force 1 Public Information Officer Stephen Bjune.

Although Imelda has not produced much rain in the Brazos Valley yet, Bjune says staying prepared ahead of the storm is key.

“Be watching the news, be it by radio or by air,” said Bjune. “Lots of apps these days are a really good way to update you when something is happening locally to where you are at.”

Bjune says even quick pickups like water or canned goods can keep you safe if you are stuck in your home during a severe storm. He also says if floodwaters are even an inch deep, do not attempt to drive in it.

“If your street is known to flood, first of all, don’t drive in it,” said Bjune.

“And know where you live. On a day where it is raining kind of hard if your street floods, that is going to be a good indicator that on a bad rain day that it’s going to be really bad.”

